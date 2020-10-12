Suspect arrested in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti in Paris

A 31-year-old suspect has reportedly been arrested nearby and an investigation launched in connection with some 20 swastikas that were found scrawled on Rue de Rivoli in Paris, near the Louvre Museum, on Sunday.

Deputy and acting chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel issued a statement following news of the arrest.

He stated: “Anti-Semitism continues to rage. ... This incitement is dangerous and could lead to bloodshed. I congratulate the authorities in Paris for arresting the despicable criminal. But unfortunately, it does not stop here. We must take a hard line and uproot the source of anti-Semitic hatred that is raging all over the world.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.