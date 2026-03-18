Daniel Siryoti

Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat sought to undermine the Abraham Accords, all while successfully selling the Israeli left on his image as a peace-loving ideologue. It’s time to do away with the policies he led.
Despite declaring Gaza “hostile territory,” despite the military conflicts Israel waged against Hamas and other armed factions in Gaza, despite the unceasing terrorist activity waged from Gaza, Israel took care to allow 100 trucks carrying goods and fuel into Gaza every day.
Egypt has managed to keep another war in the Gaza Strip at bay, despite Hamas and the other Palestinian factions’ repeated provocations and the growing number of Palestinian casualties in the weekly border-fence riots.
Much like the funeral of other terrorists who came from the northern Israeli town, Ahmed Mohammed Hamid’s funeral was led by members of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement, who incited the 1,000-strong crowd to riot.
As for deterrence, Hamas has come to understand that it cannot rely on kite terrorism and incendiary balloons forever, and as a result, has decided to suffice with the “achievement” of killing an IDF soldier on the border with sniper fire.