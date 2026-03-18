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Daniel Siryoti

PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat speaks during a press conference in Jericho on Feb. 15, 2017. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Time to bury Palestinian inflexibility
Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat sought to undermine the Abraham Accords, all while successfully selling the Israeli left on his image as a peace-loving ideologue. It’s time to do away with the policies he led.
Nov. 12, 2020
Daniel Siryoti
Smoke and fire rise from a location reportedly belonging to Hamas, following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza town of Rafah on July 14, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
‘War will erupt this summer,’ says Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader
May. 8, 2019
Daniel Siryoti
Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on July 14, 2018. Source: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Opinion
A premeditated Ramadan offensive
May. 5, 2019
Daniel Siryoti
A Palestinian protester from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) holds a picture Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah during a demonstration in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sept. 3, 2014. Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Hezbollah isn’t ready for a fight
Today, less than 15 percent of the organization’s fighting force is ready and available for a military conflict with Israel.
Dec. 5, 2018
Daniel Siryoti
Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas’s troubles could be Israel’s gain
Despite Hamas’s efforts to project unity, it’s no secret that an epic struggle for control is raging within its ranks.
Nov. 22, 2018
Daniel Siryoti
Ismail Haniyeh
Opinion
Knocking on Cairo’s door
Indeed, not only did the rocket fire take Hamas by surprise, the terrorist organization was also forced to pay a steep price for Iran’s capriciousness.
Oct. 28, 2018
Daniel Siryoti
Members of the Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades attend the funeral of six Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades fighters at a cemetery in Deir Al Balah refugee camp in central Gaza, May 6, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
The facts belie the claims of ‘siege’
Despite declaring Gaza “hostile territory,” despite the military conflicts Israel waged against Hamas and other armed factions in Gaza, despite the unceasing terrorist activity waged from Gaza, Israel took care to allow 100 trucks carrying goods and fuel into Gaza every day.
Oct. 14, 2018
Daniel Siryoti
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in New York on Sept. 18, 2017. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Opinion
Egypt holds the key
Egypt has managed to keep another war in the Gaza Strip at bay, despite Hamas and the other Palestinian factions’ repeated provocations and the growing number of Palestinian casualties in the weekly border-fence riots.
Oct. 7, 2018
Daniel Siryoti
Raed Salah Abu Shakra, the leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
Umm al-Fahm, a capital of terrorism in Israel
Much like the funeral of other terrorists who came ‎from the northern Israeli town, Ahmed Mohammed Hamid’s funeral was ‎led by members of the Northern Branch of ‎the Islamic Movement, who incited the 1,000-strong ‎crowd to riot. ‎
Aug. 22, 2018
Daniel Siryoti
Palestinians burn tires as they protest by the fence on the border between Gaza and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, June 8, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas got the message
As for deterrence, Hamas has come to understand that it cannot rely on kite terrorism and incendiary balloons forever, and as a result, has decided to suffice with the “achievement” of killing an IDF soldier on the border with sniper fire.
Jul. 22, 2018
Daniel Siryoti
Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli forces near the Gaza-Israel border in the Gaza Strip, in Khan Yunis on June 1, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas has failed
Many in Hamas admit the failure of the “March of Return” is directly related to Iran’s sway.
Jun. 10, 2018
Daniel Siryoti
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