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Lilach Shoval and Israel Hayom staff

Assad Al-Amali (left) and Muhammad Abu Salah. Credit: Shin Bet.
Israel News
Shin Bet foils Iran, Hezbollah terror plot in Judea and Samaria
The Tehran-backed plan to attack Israeli targets, including a soldier, was to be carried out by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
Jul. 21, 2020
Lilach Shoval and Israel Hayom staff