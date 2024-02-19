JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsJewish & Israeli Culture

Closure of iconic London Israeli bagel shop steeped in mystery

The eatery, which claims to be nearly 170 years old, says the closure has to do to electrical work. Others say there’s a dispute with the landlord.

Georgia L. Gilholy
The Beigel Bake delicatessen in Brick Lane, London. Credit: Alan Stanton via Wikimedia Commons.
The Beigel Bake delicatessen in Brick Lane, London. Credit: Alan Stanton via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(February 19, 2024 / JNS)

The premises of a famous Israeli-owned bagel eatery in East London have reportedly been repossessed by the landlord after it was served an eviction notice.

Bailiffs showed up at Beigel Shop, a cherished establishment known for its round-the-clock bagels, on Feb. 12.

A court notice subsequently appeared on the door, but hours later, a different poster replaced it and claimed that the shop was undergoing “electrical maintenance.” Heavy chains were installed over the entrance.

On Wednesday, the shop’s official Instagram profile stated that the closure was temporary.

The shop, which states that it has operated on East London’s historic Brick Lane since 1855, is affectionately called the “yellow one,” while its nearby rival, Beigel Bake, is nicknamed “the white one,” due to the colors of their respective signs.

The Beigel Shop claims to be Britain’s first-ever bagel store, although the neighboring “white one” claims the same.

The popular “yellow” eatery has faced numerous challenges, including hygiene complaints and family disputes. Two Israeli brothers have owned it since 1987. 

One source told the Daily Mail that the closure was due to a financial dispute between the landlord, who leases the building, and the shop owners. 

Thirsk Winton solicitors, who represent the shop, haven’t responded to requests for comment.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates