Closure of iconic London Israeli bagel shop steeped in mystery

(February 19, 2024 / JNS)

The premises of a famous Israeli-owned bagel eatery in East London have reportedly been repossessed by the landlord after it was served an eviction notice.

Bailiffs showed up at Beigel Shop, a cherished establishment known for its round-the-clock bagels, on Feb. 12.

A court notice subsequently appeared on the door, but hours later, a different poster replaced it and claimed that the shop was undergoing “electrical maintenance.” Heavy chains were installed over the entrance.

On Wednesday, the shop’s official Instagram profile stated that the closure was temporary.

The shop, which states that it has operated on East London’s historic Brick Lane since 1855, is affectionately called the “yellow one,” while its nearby rival, Beigel Bake, is nicknamed “the white one,” due to the colors of their respective signs.

The Beigel Shop claims to be Britain’s first-ever bagel store, although the neighboring “white one” claims the same.

The popular “yellow” eatery has faced numerous challenges, including hygiene complaints and family disputes. Two Israeli brothers have owned it since 1987.

One source told the Daily Mail that the closure was due to a financial dispute between the landlord, who leases the building, and the shop owners.

Thirsk Winton solicitors, who represent the shop, haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT