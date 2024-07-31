Enforce UN Security Council Resolution 1701

(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and proxy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, another FTO, last week used a missile provided by the Iranian Regime to murder 12 children in Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights.

This latest horrendous attack is part of an ongoing war by Hezbollah against Israel that began in 2006 and has continued ever since with Iranian regime backing.

It is noteworthy that on Aug. 11, 2006, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted Resolution 1701. It required:

Full cessation of hostilities begun by Hezbollah and cessation of military operations by Israel in response. The Lebanese army and the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to deploy their forces throughout southern Lebanon and, as that deployment begins, the IDF to withdraw its forces in parallel. The government of Lebanon to extend its control over the area and replace Hezbollah control. Complete demilitarization south of the Litani River by Hezbollah and no armed groups in Lebanon other than the official army and UNIFIL. No arms sales or supplies or related material in Lebanon except as authorized by its government. No foreign forces in Lebanon without consent of the Lebanese government. All states to take all necessary measures to prevent their nationals, which would include the Iranian regime and its IRGC, from supplying weapons, ammunition, military equipment, etc. to Hezbollah or training or assistance in the use or manufacture of such prohibited items.

Despite Israel’s withdrawal from south Lebanon, Resolution 1701 proved to be not just a failure; it is a fiasco. Instead of disarming and withdrawing from south Lebanon, Hezbollah became an even more potent malign force, reportedly armed with over 100,000 missiles. The resolution also didn’t stop Hezbollah from attacking Israel.

The failure of the UNSC and its members, including the U.S., France and the U.K. to enforce Resolution 1701 has had devastating consequences. Hezbollah attacked Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, and has continued its unprovoked war against Israel, causing death and destruction, including enormous fires and damage in the Galilee. It is reported that more than 80,000 Israelis have been displaced from their homes because of Hezbollah’s attacks.

Why then urge Israeli restraint in response to Hezbollah? History and experience dictate that this approach does not work. It’s long past time to neutralize the evil that is Hezbollah, as well as its sponsor the IRGC and fellow cohort Hamas. Why repeat the same mistakes again and again? It’s not only the very definition of insanity; it’s also foolhardy. Indeed, it’s likely to make matters worse, not better. It’s time to eschew fantasies and be realistic.

First and foremost, Israel must be fully and unequivocally supported in its defensive war until the total defeat of Hezbollah and Hamas and the release of the kidnapped hostages. The U.S. must cease the incessant calls for a ceasefire that serves no useful purpose. The misplaced virtue signaling and mixed messaging that panders to Hamas have proven to be deleterious and no substitute for genuine enduring peace.

It’s also time to stop the misplaced reliance on an impotent U.N. that is in the thrall of the Axis of Evil, including the Iranian regime. Does anyone rationally expect the wrongdoers and their sponsors to act in good faith to root out the evil that is Hezbollah and Hamas? Just consider how ineffectual the U.N. has been in enforcing Resolution 1701. The U.S. dollars wasted on the U.N. would be better spent on directly pursuing an enlightened foreign policy that favors the forces of good in the world.

Removing Hezbollah and demilitarizing south Lebanon are an essential requirement for peace, as recognized in Resolution 1701. Israel must be allowed to do what the U.N. has utterly failed to accomplish.

Fundamental changes must also occur in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority, including at a minimum fully honoring the Oslo Accords, ending “pay-to-slay” and totally demilitarizing Gaza. A concerted effort must be made to restructure the Palestinian educational system to eliminate antisemitism. UNRWA has no place in postwar Gaza and criminal wrongdoers must be brought to justice.

The terrorist Iranian regime and its IRGC must be sanctioned and restrained by the U.S. and the E.U. so that it and its proxies cannot attack Israel. Appeasement is not the answer, as recent events have demonstrated in no uncertain terms. Israel, the U.S., the E.U. and the rest of the world are not safe so long as the malign activities of Hamas, Hezbollah, the IRGC and other FTOs are not permanently ended.

Trusted signatories of the Abraham Accords might be enlisted to assist in these efforts. The Abraham Accords are a proven model of mutual success in which Israel engages with parties genuinely dedicated to peace and prosperity. For there to be meaningful peace discussions, Hezbollah and Hamas must first be eliminated and a new and trustworthy leadership allowed to emerge that has proven its willingness and ability to reach a true and enduring peace agreement. The steps noted above are just a part of that evolutionary process.

May G-d bless Israel and enable the valiant soldiers of the IDF to defeat the evil that is Hamas and Hezbollah and return home together with the hostages safely. May the blessings of real peace prevail.

