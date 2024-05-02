JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

FBI, DOJ officials meet with Jewish leaders about fighting hate crimes

The country’s top law-enforcement agency explained its efforts to combat antisemitism and listened to concerns from communal leaders.

The sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Building, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.
The sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Building, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and other federal officials, including Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice, met with a group of Jewish communal leaders on May 1. The participating organizations were not named in a DOJ statement.

Garland emphasized the priority of federal prosecutions against those motivated by Jew-hatred.

Other government officials in attendance included representatives from the FBI; Community Relations Service; Office of Justice Programs; Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; Community Oriented Policing Service; Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; as well as from the Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Labor, and Homeland Security.

The federal organizations heard from the Jewish leaders regarding concerns about hate-crime reporting, campus safety and employment discrimination.

DOJ noted the “precipitous increase in the volume and frequency of threats against Jewish communities across the country” and vowed that “combating hate crimes and incidents is among the department’s top priorities.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates