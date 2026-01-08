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News   Israel News

Gazan rocket fired at Israel falls short, hits near hospital

The IDF struck the launch site, targeting the second Hamas ceasefire violation in the past 24 hours.

IDF in Gaza
Israeli reserve soldiers from the Carmeli Infantry Brigade operating along the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip during their sixth round of combat service since Oct. 7, 2023, in an undated handout photo released on Dec. 18, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(Jan. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket toward Israel from the Gaza City area, which is under Hamas control, on Thursday.

“The launch fell within the territory of the Gaza Strip, near a hospital,” the Israel Defense Forces said. “In a rapid closing of the circle, the IDF struck the launch point in a targeted manner.”

The IDF said it “views with great severity any attempt by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out terror plots against IDF forces and the civilians of the State of Israel.”

It was Gazans’ second ceasefire violation in the past 24 hours.

Israeli forces killed a “key Hamas terrorist” on Wednesday after gunmen from the group fired at an area where troops are operating in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announcement.

The terrorist “advanced terror attacks against IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip,” the statement said, adding that further details would follow.

“This shooting constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF and Shin Bet said.

On Monday, the IDF carried out a strike on a Hamas terrorist who was planning an attack on soldiers operating in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said.

“The terrorist posed an imminent threat to the troops and therefore was precisely struck,” according to the statement.

Palestinian terrorists have attempted to harm troops operating along the Yellow Line, the ceasefire line in the Gaza Strip, many times since October’s U.S.-brokered truce went into effect, with the Israeli military responding with deadly force.

Meanwhile, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is expected to announce the establishment of the Gaza Board of Peace next week as part of Phase 2 of the ceasefire agreement, citing two U.S. officials and two sources.

The board, to be chaired by Trump and made up of about 15 world leaders, is to oversee the creation of a Palestinian technocratic government for Gaza and supervise the reconstruction process there.

“Invitations are going out to key countries to be members of the board,” a source with direct knowledge said, according to the report.

The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey are among the countries that will join the board, with the first meeting possibly taking place during the Jan. 19–23 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ravid reported that the Board of Peace representative on the ground will be former U.N. Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov of Bulgaria, who is visiting Israel this week to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials ahead of Trump’s planned announcement.

According to Ravid, Netanyahu’s agreement to advance to Phase 2 of the ceasefire during his meeting with Trump last week helped pave the way for the announcement.

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