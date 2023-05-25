jns
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update desk

Dermer, Hanegbi to travel to DC for talks on Iran, Saudi-Israel peace

The Prime Minister's Office and the White House are keeping mum about the details of the trip.

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar arrive at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Jan. 3, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar arrive at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Jan. 3, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Edit
(May 25, 2023 / JNS)

Two high-ranking Israeli officials will fly to Washington, D.C., next week for talks regarding Iran’s nuclear program and a possible Saudi-Israel peace agreement, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi are expected to meet with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other senior officials at the White House and the State Department, the news site reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the White House would not confirm the Axios report.

Addressing reports that Iran is building a nuclear facility deep enough underground to withstand U.S. “bunker buster” bombs, Hanegbi said at Herzliya Conference 2023 at Reichman University on Tuesday:

“It’s not a surprising thing. It’s the Iranian approach to move facilities underground to maintain their immunity. This of course limits the ability to attack, but what can be said is that there is no place that cannot be reached.”

He said that Israel hopes to avoid the necessity of an attack but is preparing for the possibility it will have no choice but to resort to military force.

The Israeli officials will also meet amid reports of warming ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss normalization between the two countries, according to a report Monday.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has also been in phone contact with the Saudi leader.

On Tuesday, Hanegbi denied there had been a conversation between Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the last months.

However, he said of the Saudi leader, “There is a leader in Saudi Arabia of whom there has probably never been the like in the world. A man who took his country 180 degrees in a different direction, a revolutionary and bold leader. If he thinks that it is possible to reach normalization with Israel, it will happen. I believe there is a chance that it will happen.”

Netanyahu has said that peace with Saudi Arabia would be a “quantum leap” for Arab-Israeli rapprochement, telling JNS in October, “the big prize is peace with Saudi Arabia, which I intend to achieve.”

Be a part of our community

JNS is your ideological home. Situated at the center of the pro-Israel ecosystem, we provide readers with the critical context they need on issues facing Israel and their Jewish world.

You can help support our efforts — and enjoy an ad-free experience, as well as premium content and other community benefits.

Join our community and help us continue to keep you engaged and informed.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates