U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington and Beijing agree Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.

Trump spoke alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“Both the United States and China have an interest in ensuring that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon—we both feel that very strongly,” Trump said.