Netanyahu: Hamas terrorists surrendering by the dozens

(December 10, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night confirmed the authenticity of photos and videos showing dozens of Hamas terrorists surrendering to the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip.

“Over the past few days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces. They are laying down their weapons and handing themselves over to our heroic soldiers,” said Netanyahu in a video statement.

“It will take some more time—we are in the midst of the war—but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas. I say to Hamas terrorists: It’s over. Don’t die for [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar. Surrender now,” he urged.

בימים האחרונים עשרות מחבלי חמאס נכנעים בפני כוחותינו. הם מניחים את נשקם ומוסרים את עצמם לידי לוחמינו הגיבורים.



זה ייקח עוד זמן, המלחמה בעיצומה, אבל זה תחילת הסוף של החמאס.



אני אומר למחבלי החמאס: זה נגמר. אל תמותו בשביל סינוואר. תיכנעו – עכשיו. pic.twitter.com/ZeJloJMKBR — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 10, 2023

Israeli TV networks on Thursday broadcast images showing dozens of blindfolded Palestinian men of fighting age, who apparently surrendered, in their undergarments and with their hands bound.

In one video clip, an armed Palestinian terrorist can be seen moving to the front of the line and laying his assault rifle down in front of Israeli soldiers.

“We are eliminating many terrorists, and increasingly are seeing terrorists who surrender during battle and turn themselves over to our forces,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said during a Friday night press briefing.

“In the last 48 hours, we apprehended more than 200 suspects, dozens of whom were transferred to the 504 Military Intelligence Unit and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for investigation in Israel,” noted Hagari.

Amongst the suspects were terrorist commanders and members of Hamas’s Nukhba death squads. Nukhba was the leading force that infiltrated Israeli communities on the morning of Oct. 7—going on a murderous rampage and taking more than 200 hostages back to Gaza.

More and more terrorists are surrendering to the IDF and saying that they have lost contact with the Hamas leadership – which proves once again: the Hamas leaders used them all and threw them away because they needed to escape and survive on their own. These terrorists would… pic.twitter.com/w4bFcVpPS9 — נועה מגיד | noa magid (@NoaMagid) December 10, 2023