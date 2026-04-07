More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: Israel destroyed Iran’s largest petrochemical plant

“We are systematically eliminating the Revolutionary Guard’s money machine,” said the Israeli prime minister.

Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu: Israel destroyed Iran’s largest petrochemical plant

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday that the Israel Defense Forces attacked Iran’s petrochemical factories, targeting a critical source of funding for the Islamic Republic.

“After we destroyed 70% of their steel production capability, which is the raw material used to build weapons against us, we continued to attack their petrochemical plants,” Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on X. “These two things are their money making machine, used to fund their war of terror against us and against the entire world.”

The Israeli leader added, “We destroyed the largest petrochemical plant in Iran. We are systematically eliminating the Revolutionary Guard’s money machine—eliminating plants, operatives and continuing to eliminate senior officials.”

The comments come as the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran continued into a sixth week, with President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night deadline for the Islamic Republic to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes—fast approaching.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
IDF Home Front Command rescue team at a site impacted by an Iranian missile
Israel News
Israeli Health Ministry: 7,183 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’
Of these, 118 remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition.
Apr. 7, 2026
IDF soldiers
Israel News
IDF troops destroy Hezbollah terror assets amid push into Lebanon
Soldiers uncover weapons, dismantle observation posts and kill operatives as part of ongoing effort to secure northern Israel
Apr. 7, 2026
Kanye West
Antisemitism
Pepsi drops sponsorship of UK music festival over Kanye West
The rapper is set to headline the three-day event, dubbed the Wireless Festival, in London in July.
Apr. 7, 2026
David Isaac
An Iranian missile struck near an Israeli mosque on April 6, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
WATCH: Iranian missile strikes near mosque in Israel
Iran has “no red lines,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
Miami-Dade court expands mail-in voting after groups sue over mayoral runoff election scheduled for Passover
The National Jewish Advocacy Center called the decision about the Surfside election a “major voting rights victory.”
Apr. 6, 2026
Hockey
U.S. News
Dallas Stars bans fan ‘indefinitely’ over Nazi salute incident
The team said that the person it banned purchased tickets, which were used by people who performed a Nazi salute.
Apr. 6, 2026
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Connecting to our essence
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Don’t confuse Ronen Bergman’s credentials with credibility
Ruthie Blum