ADL congratulates Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner
The Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday congratulated Katharina von Schnurbein on her appointment as Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against Antisemitism.
The ADL in an X post thanked von Schnurbein, who has served as the European Commission’s coordinator on combating antisemitism since 2015, for “all her contributions to protecting and fostering Jewish life throughout Europe.”
The group said it looked forward to “continuing to work closely with her in her new role.”
Congratulations to @kschnurbein on her appointment as Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against Antisemitism.— ADL (@ADL) October 14, 2026
We thank her for all her contributions to protecting and fostering Jewish life throughout Europe and look forward to continuing to…