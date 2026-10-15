ADL congratulates Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner

The Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday congratulated Katharina von Schnurbein on her appointment as Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against Antisemitism.

The ADL in an X post thanked von Schnurbein, who has served as the European Commission’s coordinator on combating antisemitism since 2015, for “all her contributions to protecting and fostering Jewish life throughout Europe.”

The group said it looked forward to “continuing to work closely with her in her new role.”