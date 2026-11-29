Nearly half (45%) of Jewish staff at universities in the United Kingdom said they are considering leaving their current post, or U.K. academia altogether, because of antisemitism, a new report found.

Almost seven in 10 (69%) Jewish academics said they had experienced antisemitism at work, prompting calls for the government to investigate antisemitism in higher education, The Times reported last week.

The research was conducted by the Intra-Communal Professorial Group (ICPG), a network of academics dedicated to researching and combating antisemitism in British higher education. The ICPG was created in 2024 in response to the sharp rise in antisemitism in the U.K. since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

More than three-quarters (76%) of Jewish academics said antisemitism at British universities has increased since the Oct. 7 massacres.

The report also found that some 42% of academics reported that they experienced antisemitism from their colleagues. More than half (59%) said antisemitism has had a considerable or severe impact on their personal well-being.

They are afraid to report their experiences. Almost half (49%) believe that reporting antisemitism will have professional repercussions and almost two-thirds (64%) believe universities do not take complaints about antisemitism seriously. More than a third (39%) said antisemitism has been institutionally sanctioned or tolerated by management.

Brad Blitz, professor of international politics and policy at University College London, and president of the ICPG, said in the foreword to the report that while antisemitism’s impact on students has rightly received attention, “the place and role of academics have been overlooked. It is this gap that the present report seeks to address.”

Among the ICPG’s recommendations: that the government conduct an independent review of antisemitism in higher education; that universities that have not yet adopted the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, do so; and that the government formalize its requirement for universities to publish data on antisemitism, covering staff as well as students, with the first data to be published by Dec. 31, 2028.