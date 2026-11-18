Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday welcomed Italy’s adoption of a new law to combat antisemitism, following its final parliamentary approval on Tuesday.

Sa’ar particularly praised the legislation’s reference to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. He also highlighted the law’s emphasis on education and combating online antisemitism.

“Italy sends a clear message of zero tolerance for this unique hatred towards the Jewish people,” he wrote on X, adding that the country was “setting an example for other nations to follow in the global fight against antisemitism.”