More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

2,000-year-old Hasmonean aqueduct section uncovered in Jerusalem

The aqueduct is “an engineering marvel,” said IAA Jerusalem District Archaeologist Amit Re’em.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
An aerial view of the Jerusalem Lower Aqueduct uncovered near Ramat Rachel. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority.
An aerial view of the Jerusalem Lower Aqueduct uncovered near Ramat Rachel. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority.
(Oct. 11, 2026 / TPS-IL)

A 300-meter section of Jerusalem’s 2,000-year-old Lower Aqueduct has been uncovered near Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, offering new evidence of how ancient engineers supplied water to the city and how later generations maintained and adapted the system over centuries.

The Israel Antiquities Authority announced the discovery ahead of construction of a new neighborhood in southern Jerusalem. The excavations were funded by the Israel Land Authority. The aqueduct carried water from Solomon’s Pools, south of Bethlehem, to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

“The Lower Aqueduct was an impressive engineering project, probably built in the time of the Hasmonean kings to supply water to Jerusalem,” said excavation directors Benyamin Storchan and Gil Freid.

The Hasmoneans ruled Judea from the second century BCE into the first century BCE, when Jerusalem was a major political and religious center. Supplying the growing city with reliable water required careful planning and considerable engineering skill.

The aqueduct stretched approximately 21 kilometers from Solomon’s Pools to Jerusalem. It relied entirely on gravity, with engineers maintaining a gradual descent across the hilly terrain. The channel dropped just one meter in elevation per kilometer, allowing water to flow without pumps or other mechanical equipment.

The system also included access points that enabled workers to clear blockages and maintain the flow of water.

“The system was so well planned that it remained in intermittent use until about 100 years ago,” Storchan and Freid said.

The newly uncovered section also shows how the aqueduct was modified over time. Originally, water flowed through a built channel lined with plaster. During the Ottoman period, approximately 500 years ago, ceramic pipes were installed inside the original channel. Workers also plastered the aqueduct’s exterior and pressed small stones into the wet surface, creating a distinctive finish.

The modifications provide evidence of continued investment in the water system across successive periods of Jerusalem’s history, as people adapted the infrastructure to changing needs and technologies.

Amit Re’em, the IAA’s Jerusalem District Archaeologist, described the aqueduct as “an engineering marvel.”

“Even today, with all our modern technology, building such a system would require extensive planning and effort,” Re’em said. “The thought that about 2,000 years ago they managed to bring water to Jerusalem this way is astonishing.”

Planners intend to incorporate the aqueduct into the main entrance of the new neighborhood and make the remains accessible to the public.

Re’em said the IAA hopes to develop a continuous park along the aqueduct, allowing visitors to walk beside it from southern Jerusalem toward the Old City.

The discovery and new research on the aqueduct are scheduled to be presented this week at the annual New Studies in the Archaeology of Jerusalem and Its Region conference.

Archaeology
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
CENTCOM
U.S. News
US military disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings ignored, crew tried to run blockade
An American fighter jet hit the Panama-flagged ship with a “precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew,” U.S. Central Command said.
October 10, 2026 08:26 PM
JNS Staff
Israeli military attaché to Morocco Col. Sharon Itach, second from right, and members of an Israeli defense and air force delegation pose in front of a portrait of King Mohammed VI at the Marrakech Airshow, Oct. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
Delegation led by IAF training head met with Royal Moroccan Air Force commander to deepen strategic ties and advance bilateral security cooperation.
October 11, 2026 01:58 AM
JNS Staff
Lawrence Puccini
U.S. News
Non-Jewish University of New Mexico student ‘little rattled’ but not discouraged, after students trample his Oct. 7 memorial
“We tried to make it clear to them that this is a memorial that was built for those who died in a horrible terrorist attack,” Lawrence Puccini told JNS.
Oct. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
South African jurist Navi Pillay is pictured after she was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize at the historic Courtroom 600 of Nuremberg's Palace of Justice, venue of the 1945-1946 Nuremberg Trials against leaders of defeated Nazi Germany, in Nuremberg, Germany, where she was attending the Nuremberg Forum 2026 conference of the International Nuremberg Principles Academy, on October 9, 2026. Photo by Frank Boxler/ AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Navi Pillay, who accused Israel of genocide, wins Nobel Peace Prize
Israel assailed the decision as a “grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.”
Oct. 9, 2026
Steve Linde
Breaking News
03:49
London police arrest 20 at anti-Israel march
03:28
Trump says US may join Saudi strikes against Houthis
03:10
IDF searches northern border after unidentified aerial object triggers sirens
02:48
Trump: Iran is ‘a lunatic country’
02:29
IDF: Hamas Nukhba terrorists, Islamic Jihad commander killed in past 24 hours
02:09
Israel offers assistance, extends sympathies to earthquake-stricken Panama
01:48
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
01:38
IAF strikes Iranian-backed terrorist along Lebanon-Syria border
01:28
Abbas issues decree to postpone Palestinian election
01:18
Herzog sends letter to wounded flydubai captain who helped avert disaster
01:17
US military says it disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
06:02
UN investigator who accused Israel of genocide wins Nobel Peace Prize
05:37
‘UK Jews nine times more likely than Muslims to face hate crime’
05:33
Binyamin launches body-camera initiative for Jewish shepherds
04:52
Australian police chief warns of ‘very volatile’ security threat to Jews
04:10
UK Green Party leader loses parliamentary bid after anti-Zionist vote
03:34
Berlin parties reach antisemitism deal ahead of coalition talks
03:17
European Parliament backs adding Muslim Brotherhood-linked entities to EU terror list
03:08
Netanyahu meets Paraguayan vice president in Jerusalem
02:33
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
02:13
ZAKA recovers remains of final Oct. 7 victim
01:59
Three killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
01:53
Trump: US won’t strike Iran before Nov. 3 midterms
01:15
Sa’ar: Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
01:02
Herzog presents civilian heroism awards to six flydubai heroes
14:46
IDF officer killed, three soldiers injured in southern Lebanon
14:05
US officials in Saudi Arabia now require ‘special authorization’ to use Riyadh airport
13:10
Israel eliminates two Hamas members, including one who held hostages
12:29
Syria ‘key’ part of MidEast ‘Rubik’s Cube,’ US envoy says
12:05
USS Abraham Lincoln returning from Iran after ‘historic mission,’ Hegseth says
11:41
Pennsylvania human rights panel decries ‘racist, antisemitic’ vandalism at playground
10:58
‘Absolutely despicable,’ Hochul says of anti-Israel protesters disrupting Oct. 7 vigil
10:46
Trump endorses Mike Rodgers over ‘terrorist sympathizer’ El-Sayed
08:59
Netanyahu says he received no warning of Oct. 7 attack
08:43
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Five shepherds wounded as Palestinian terror wave continues
08:28
Noa Argamani returns to Nova massacre site with 1,000 Christian leaders
08:23
Rep. Randy Fine: There will never be a Palestinian state
08:04
Dutch Jewish author says ‘terrorist Hamas mob’ assaulted him at protest
07:44
Police: Jerusalem sukkah arson was ‘racially motivated’
07:22
Three indicted for selling gun to Beersheva bus station terrorist
07:02
Antisemitic hate crimes in England and Wales rise 10%, Jews most targeted per capita
06:44
UK diplomats leave former consulate as Israel downgrades status
06:22
Undercover Israeli forces arrest terror suspect in Samaria
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews were betrayed after Oct. 7
October 8, 2026 01:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Democrats’ bargain with the left will replicate Europe’s catastrophic decline
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The Jewish fifth columnists
Melanie Phillips