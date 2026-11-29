Ambassador Danon accuses UN humanitarian chief of fueling Hamas propaganda
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Sunday accused U.N. humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher of spreading false accusations against Israel and fueling Hamas propaganda over humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
Danon urged the United Nations to focus on delivering supplies already approved for entry to the Strip rather than turning humanitarian aid into “a political tool that fuels antisemitism.”
“Mr. Fletcher—enough with the lies,” Danon wrote on X. His remarks followed a BBC interview on Nov. 14 in which Fletcher said 150,000 tents were ready to enter Gaza but cited obstacles to humanitarian access.
The statements made by the UN Under-Secretary-General for “Humanitarian Affairs,” @UNReliefChief Tom Fletcher, distort reality and fuel Hamas propaganda.— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 29, 2026
Instead of spreading false accusations against Israel and turning humanitarian aid into a political tool that fuels… pic.twitter.com/vg2uKOcMF7