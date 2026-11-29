Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Sunday accused U.N. humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher of spreading false accusations against Israel and fueling Hamas propaganda over humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

Danon urged the United Nations to focus on delivering supplies already approved for entry to the Strip rather than turning humanitarian aid into “a political tool that fuels antisemitism.”

“Mr. Fletcher—enough with the lies,” Danon wrote on X. His remarks followed a BBC interview on Nov. 14 in which Fletcher said 150,000 tents were ready to enter Gaza but cited obstacles to humanitarian access.