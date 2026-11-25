Days after the New York City Council demanded answers about why Hunter College, part of the City University of New York public system, canceled its cultural arts night after Hillel was slated to participate, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) also said that he wants to know why the event was nixed.

Gottheimer, who is Jewish and one of the most outspoken members of Congress about antisemitism, wrote a letter to Nancy Cantor asking the college president why the event, which would have celebrated the school’s diversity and featured five student groups, did not go on as scheduled.

The student government canceled the event shortly before it was scheduled to occur, claiming it did not “align with our values or the values of the students we represent.” The college Hillel said it was not involved in the decision.

Later, the student government cited “safety concerns.”

In the letter to Cantor, Gottheimer said that Hunter, a public institution that receives federal funds, falls under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bans discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. He asked in the letter if Cantor had begun a formal review of whether Title VI had been violated.

“As you are aware, with antisemitism at an all-time high on our college campuses, it is important that we get a clear understanding of what happened to ensure that Jewish student participation was not the reason for the event’s cancellation,” wrote the congressman, who is co-chair of the Combating Antisemitism on College Campuses Caucus.

“If it is true that the event was canceled because of Hillel’s participation, that is not a scheduling problem,” he wrote. “It is the exclusion of Jewish students from campus life at a public institution that receives federal funds.”

Both a phone number and email link for the college’s communications office didn’t work on Wednesday.

In the letter, Gottheimer asked if the event was canceled because other student organizations withdrew because Hillel was involved, and if it would be rescheduled to another night with Hillel among the participants.

Gottheimer said that about 1,500 Jewish students attend Hunter.

“Jewish students at Hunter College should not have to wonder whether they are welcome at their own school’s cultural night,” he wrote.