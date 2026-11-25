When I moved back to Paris two years ago, close friends told me to take off my Star of David, put my mezuzah on the inside of my door and keep anything Jewish off my website: my articles, interviews, campaigns. They were trying to protect me.

And when I shared the new American Jewish Committee and IFOP survey with many of them, the reaction was expected: sadness, solidarity, resolve. Nearly two-thirds of the French Jews surveyed said they had considered leaving France, with 29% taking down their mezuzah.

Among the Jews I know here, we talk openly about a “Plan B.” We talk about where we would go and what it would take for us to leave a country we love. For many Jews, it’s Israel. But Panama, Argentina and even Costa Rica are on the list. The United States doesn’t come up as it once did.

France’s Interior Ministry recorded 1,320 antisemitic acts in 2025, with only 22% of Jews saying that they report them.

Aside from that small number, what stays with me is the violence of some of those recent egregious acts and how ordinary the settings were. Rabbi Elie Lemmel was sitting on a café terrace in Neuilly-sur-Seine when a man struck him in the face with a chair. Neuilly is one of the most affluent suburbs just outside Paris, right by the 16th and 17th arrondissements—about a kilometer from the Arc de Triomphe.

In February this year, someone sprayed acid inside Kokoriko, a kosher restaurant in the 17th arrondissement. The owner had already filed two complaints about vandalism. This last time, prosecutors opened an investigation into a suspected antisemitic attack.

During the recent unrest in October, hundreds of Paris businesses were damaged, including many in and around the Marais. That same weekend, in the 19th—the east of Paris where many Jews have left—a synagogue was vandalized and its Torahs destroyed.

Of course, I want to be able to go to a kosher restaurant if that is where my friends suggest, a synagogue or a Jewish event without thinking twice about how visible I’m comfortable being. Sure, I am reassured when they tell me that former Mossad agents are protecting us and often, the French police (but bring identification and make sure you register). But is that really reassuring?

We say out loud what we’re afraid of. We express our resilience and our resolve.

My friends, both Jewish and non-Jewish, tell me that Jean-Luc Mélenchon will never be elected. I hope they’re right. Marine Le Pen led every first-round scenario IFOP tested this month, and Mélenchon placed second. He drew 41% among voters aged 18 to 24 in IFOP’s age breakdown. (Sound familiar to Gen Z’s support of Zohran Mamdani or Abdul El-Sayed in the United States?) Even France’s justice minister, Gérald Darmanin, said Mélenchon could win a runoff against Le Pen.

And then, of course, is Le Pen.

I’ve known France for more than 40 years. Her father was frightening. Jean-Marie Le Pen founded the National Front and called the Nazi gas chambers a “detail” of World War II history. A Sciences Po analysis published this year estimated that 39% of Jewish voters in its sample backed the far right in the first round of the 2024 legislative elections. And in the Jewish circles I am in, I would say this number has grown substantially.

What strikes me is that voting for candidates from the political movement her father founded has become thinkable for some French Jews at all. Sure, it’s a vote against Mélenchon. But how did we get here?

France is a country of contradictions. So is America. I recognize the American instinct to look at France and ask how Jews can live here and not leave. I think France may be a harbinger.

Look at Michigan, where the Anti-Defamation League recorded more than twice as many antisemitic incidents in 2024 as in 2022. After the attack on Temple Israel in the Detroit suburbs in March, El-Sayed brought up Israeli military action in his response. He later apologized. At the University of Michigan, a pro-Israeli activist was assaulted by a pro-Palestinian just days before the midterm elections, and initially, the university and authorities seemed not to do what was necessary.

And still, this month Michigan elected him to the Senate.

France is where I first experienced antisemitism at work in the 1990s. It’s also where I celebrated my first Shabbat and understood that I wanted to raise my children Jewish.

Today, it is where I find hope at Shabbat and holiday tables. We say out loud what we’re afraid of. We express our resilience and our resolve.

We agree that Israel is vital to our existence as Jews. We may disagree about French politics (but not Mélenchon) and about the actions of the Israeli government. But we do ask about our own efforts to fight antisemitism and anti-Zionism, and how public relations have failed and what we can do to fix it with a united front.

The people around those tables take what happens to another Jew personally. These are the reasons I stay as a Jew, forgetting how much I love it here as a human.

The question is what we can learn from other Jews living through this elsewhere.

In America, perhaps it means finding ways to create more solidarity and unity as Jews—what binds us rather than what divides. Perhaps it means asking our children what they’re hearing from their friends, and whether they feel able to speak up and what they should say: what scares them, what gives them hope.

Perhaps it means telling our children something we all may find hard to believe and even harder to say: It could happen again. Perhaps, here, too. The signs are there.

And that it is up to them as much as it is up to us.