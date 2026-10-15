Herzog meets Bahraini foreign minister, Azerbaijani president in Baku

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on Wednesday with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayan in Baku, Azerbaijan to discuss strengthening the Abraham Accords and expanding regional peace and cooperation.

According to his office, Herzog emphasized the importance Israel attaches to its relations with Bahrain and praised the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Bahraini government. He also conveyed his best wishes to the king and the Bahraini people.

An excellent meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, here in Baku.



We discussed the friendship and ties between Israel and Bahrain, as well as the importance of the U.S.-led Abraham Accords in strengthening… pic.twitter.com/imlp58DYHk — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 14, 2026

The meeting took place during Herzog’s visit to Azerbaijan for the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, known as CICA.

Herzog also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Presidential Palace in Baku. The two discussed deepening strategic ties, recent regional developments and their countries’ shared commitment to regional stability and security.

“Israel and Azerbaijan share a unique relationship, one that has been developed over many years and has proven its importance in complex times as well,” Herzog said.

Thank you to my friend @PresidentAZ Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan for your warm welcome here in Baku today. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is a deeply respected, trusted and influential voice in our region.



The excellent ties between Israel and Azerbaijan are rooted in mutual… pic.twitter.com/6uVZnHzr7G — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 14, 2026

He thanked Aliyev for their partnership and for hosting the summit, calling the gathering an important forum for leaders from across Asia.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan was working to strengthen mutual trust among CICA member states and advance practical cooperation.

Herzog arrived on Oct. 14 for a day-and-a-half visit at Aliyev’s invitation. His itinerary includes an address to the summit’s plenary session, bilateral meetings with participating leaders and a concluding meeting with leaders of Azerbaijan’s Jewish community.