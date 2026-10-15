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Herzog meets Bahraini foreign minister, Azerbaijani president in Baku

The talks focused on strengthening the Abraham Accords and deepening Jerusalem-Baku ties on the sidelines of an Asian regional summit.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (left), meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayan in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
(Oct. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on Wednesday with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayan in Baku, Azerbaijan to discuss strengthening the Abraham Accords and expanding regional peace and cooperation.

According to his office, Herzog emphasized the importance Israel attaches to its relations with Bahrain and praised the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Bahraini government. He also conveyed his best wishes to the king and the Bahraini people.

The meeting took place during Herzog’s visit to Azerbaijan for the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, known as CICA.

Herzog also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Presidential Palace in Baku. The two discussed deepening strategic ties, recent regional developments and their countries’ shared commitment to regional stability and security.

“Israel and Azerbaijan share a unique relationship, one that has been developed over many years and has proven its importance in complex times as well,” Herzog said.

He thanked Aliyev for their partnership and for hosting the summit, calling the gathering an important forum for leaders from across Asia.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan was working to strengthen mutual trust among CICA member states and advance practical cooperation.

Herzog arrived on Oct. 14 for a day-and-a-half visit at Aliyev’s invitation. His itinerary includes an address to the summit’s plenary session, bilateral meetings with participating leaders and a concluding meeting with leaders of Azerbaijan’s Jewish community.

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