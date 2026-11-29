Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday ordered the immediate suspension from combat duties of any soldiers implicated in nationalist violence in Judea and Samaria.

“Any involvement of IDF soldiers in incidents of nationalist crime, particularly the illegal use of weapons, constitutes a violation of military orders that will be treated with the utmost severity,” Zamir said following an operational review in the Samaria Brigade.

He instructed commanders to confiscate implicated soldiers’ weapons pending investigations. Depending on the findings, the soldiers could face disciplinary or criminal proceedings and immediate dismissal from military service.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Sunday that the country is “firmly committed to upholding the rule of law and taking decisive action against violence, regardless of its perpetrators.” The ministry said suspects had been arrested following Saturday’s “unacceptable acts of violence by a small group of Jewish extremists in Judea and Samaria,” and that investigations were underway.