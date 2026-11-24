The Israel Defense Forces have eliminated Naim Abu Nahal, the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Abu Nahal’s predecessor was captured by Israeli forces in a “daring operation” just three months ago, the statement noted.

“We commend the IDF and the Israel Security Agency [Shin Bet] for implementing our government’s offensive policy,” wrote Netanyahu and Katz, adding, “No terrorist will escape the long arm of the State of Israel.”

On Sunday, the IDF identified three Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives targeted in northern Gaza the previous day, rejecting claims that they were aid workers.

The military named the men as Ahmad Badran Nimer Sawafiri, a company commander in the terrorist group’s engineering unit, Mustafa Yousef Mustafa Rifai and Khaled Od Fathi Na’im. It said they were conducting a “reconnaissance tour between operational positions controlled by various terrorist organizations.”

One had previously worked for an international humanitarian aid organization but was dismissed after the IDF provided information showing that he was a terrorist, according to the military. The IDF said the three were traveling in a vehicle used to transport food and logistical supplies for terrorist units.

On Wednesday, the IDF told JNS that it had launched a targeted operation to dismantle a Hamas tunnel west of the Yellow Line, which marks the boundary of IDF-controlled territory in Gaza. The military said the tunnel posed an “immediate and direct threat” to troops and that the operation followed Hamas ceasefire violations.

Katz said the same day that Israeli forces would not withdraw from their current lines in Gaza until “Hamas is dismantled and Gaza is demilitarized.” He warned that escalation on the various fronts could prompt the IDF to seize additional territory and expand Israel’s security zones.