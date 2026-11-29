The Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) killed three Hamas terrorists in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend, the agencies said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Two of the terrorists, Osama Musa Hamad Mashouqi and Ismail Hamad Ismail Abu Jazar, belonged to Hamas’s naval unit in Rafah, while the third man, Imad al-Din Mahmoud Ismail Abu Jazar, was a member of the terrorist group’s “military” wing.

The three men were preparing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire, according to the statement. The military said it took precautions to minimize harm to civilians.