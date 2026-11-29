Senior Israeli and Colombian defense officials held strategic talks in Bogotá aimed at strengthening bilateral security cooperation, marking the first high-level defense meeting between the two countries in three years, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The Israeli delegation, led by Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, head of the Defense Ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), met with Colombian Defense Minister Gen. (ret.) Jorge Eduardo Mora and other senior officials.

The discussions focused on countering drone threats, integrating military systems and sharing operational lessons from Israel’s recent wars. The two sides also explored opportunities for cooperation in defense technology and industry.

According to the ministry, the talks laid the groundwork for renewed defense ties, with both countries agreeing to pursue joint initiatives and continue their strategic dialogue.

Colombia had severed diplomatic ties with Israel in May 2024 under then-President Gustavo Petro.