Israel deported a foreigner suspected of involvement with anti-Israel organizations after police detained dozens of Israeli and foreign nationals who had allegedly entered Area A, under Palestinian Authority control, near Jericho over the weekend, police said on Sunday.

Police said the individual worked to bring foreign nationals to Israel to provoke confrontations with security forces and Israeli civilians. His social media posts included accusations of genocide against Israel, calls to boycott the Jewish state and expressions of support for violent anti-Israel demonstrations on U.S. college campuses, according to police.

Separately, police announced on Sunday that they had opened an investigation into the suspected assault of Spanish journalist Laura de Chiclana near Jericho approximately a week earlier. Footage of the incident circulated online, prompting investigators to seek her testimony and work to identify and locate the suspects.