Approximately 320 Gazans with dual citizenship and their companions departed the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom Crossing over a two-day period, traveling through Jordan to their destination countries, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

COGAT said some 7,500 people have entered Gaza and 7,700 have departed through the Rafah Crossing since the ceasefire began. Israel has approved more than 98% of evacuation requests received and will continue coordinating evacuations with the World Health Organization and partner nations, it said.