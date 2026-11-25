Israel Police to hold two-day exercise in central Israel
(Nov. 25, 2026 / JNS)
The Israel Police has announced that an exercise will take place in several cities in central Israel on Wednesday and Thursday, with increased police and emergency vehicle activity expected.
The drill is intended to test operational readiness and coordination between police and other security agencies. Police urged the public to follow officers’ instructions, refrain from spreading false reports and call 100 to report actual emergencies.