Israel’s left-wing The Democrats party, led by Yair Golan, announced on Tuesday night it was suspending coalition talks with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party.

It cited three reasons for the suspension: Yashar’s progress in negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud; Yashar’s agreement with Likud on the formation of a consensus committee over judicial amendments; and the stalemate in forming a “government of change” without Netanyahu.

על רקע ההתקדמות במגעים להקמת ממשלת אחדות עם נתניהו, ההסכמות עם הליכוד על הקמת ועדת הסכמות בנושא ההפיכה המשטרית, ובמקביל לקיפאון במשא ומתן להקמת ממשלת שינוי – מפלגת הדמוקרטים מודיעה על הפסקת השיחות עם מפלגת ישר. — הדמוקרטים (@DemocratsIL) November 24, 2026

The Democrats’ statement was released before Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman told public broadcaster Kan on Wednesday morning that talks with the Haredi party, United Torah Judaism, were advancing well and that the country’s next government could be approved by the end of next week.