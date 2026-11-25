Tomb of Eleazar vandalized in Samaria, Yesha Council confirms
The site traditionally identified as the tomb of Eleazar, son of Aaron, in the village of Awarta in Samaria was vandalized with graffiti on Tuesday, the Yesha Council confirmed to JNS on Wednesday.
The Judea & Samaria Situation Room, in a report shared by the council, blamed Arab residents of the village and said the tomb compound had also been set on fire on the night of Oct. 20-21.
Awarta, southeast of Nablus (Shechem), is traditionally identified in Judaism as the burial place of Eleazar, who succeeded his father, Aaron, as high priest. Israelis have visited the site to pray.
𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀: 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗯 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀𝘁— JSR - The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (@JSR_EN) November 24, 2026
According to Jewish tradition, Eleazar, son of Aaron, is buried in the Arab village of… pic.twitter.com/v8N9Oo6MHw