The site traditionally identified as the tomb of Eleazar, son of Aaron, in the village of Awarta in Samaria was vandalized with graffiti on Tuesday, the Yesha Council confirmed to JNS on Wednesday.

The Judea & Samaria Situation Room, in a report shared by the council, blamed Arab residents of the village and said the tomb compound had also been set on fire on the night of Oct. 20-21.

Awarta, southeast of Nablus (Shechem), is traditionally identified in Judaism as the burial place of Eleazar, who succeeded his father, Aaron, as high priest. Israelis have visited the site to pray.