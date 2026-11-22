British Prime Minister Andy Burnham marked Mitzvah Day, a Jewish-led volunteering initiative supporting local causes, on Sunday. Organizers describe the annual event as the United Kingdom’s largest faith-led day of social action.

“That’s what community should be about—people turning up for each other. Thank you to everyone taking part,” Burnham wrote on X.

His message comes amid criticism of his government’s sanctions targeting Israelis in Judea and Samaria. The National Jewish Assembly on Nov. 5 called on the government to address concerns raised in a House of Lords motion criticizing the policy. Britain imposed additional sanctions on eight Israeli construction and property development companies operating in Judea and Samaria on Nov. 17.