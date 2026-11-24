Bessent: New sanctions target Iran’s last financial lifeline
(Nov. 24, 2026 / JNS)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that “Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking.”
In a tweet highlighting new sanctions imposed on Iranian financial entities and individuals, Bessent wrote that Iran’s “shadow banking system” was the last financial lifeline of “a bankrupt regime.” He pledged that his department would continue dismantling Iran’s illicit networks “until we have buried the head of the snake.”
Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking. Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake. https://t.co/iGrAeLuZEp— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 23, 2026