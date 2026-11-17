CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of radar strike in Bahrain
(Nov. 17, 2026 / JNS)
U.S. Central Command on Tuesday denied an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claim that its drones struck a U.S. military radar system at a base in Bahrain.
Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward Bahrain on Tuesday were intercepted, with no damage to U.S. equipment or injuries to American personnel, the command said.
“CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant,” it added.
🚫 CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its drones hit a U.S. military radar system at a base in Bahrain early this morning. This is FALSE.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 17, 2026
✅ FACT: Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted… pic.twitter.com/xMnLdFMSEs