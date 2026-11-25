Democrat Victoria Broderick defeated incumbent Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.) in Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected on Tuesday, bringing the number of House seats won by Democrats to at least 259.

DesJarlais conceded on Nov. 16, eight days before the AP called the race.

Democrats will hold the largest House majority of either party this century when the new Congress convenes in January, following the party’s midterm election victories.