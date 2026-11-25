The Jewish United Fund, Chicago’s Jewish Federation, told JNS on Tuesday night, shortly after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that he wouldn’t opt the state into the federal education tax credit program, that it is “disappointing that thousands of Illinois students, both in public and private schools, won’t be able to take advantage of this opportunity.”

On Wednesday, principals of Jewish day schools in the Chicago area echoed the JUF’s response to the Democratic governor’s decision.

Leonard Matanky, a rabbi and dean of Ida Crown Jewish Academy, a Modern Orthodox high school in Skokie, Ill., called the governor’s decision a “missed opportunity.”

The governor, who is widely expected to run for president, has “done a great deal for Illinois, and we are grateful for it,” Matanky told JNS. “That’s why his decision not to participate in the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program is so disappointing.”

“The governor said we shouldn’t siphon money from public schools. This program wouldn’t have,” the principal said. “It’s a federal credit on private donations.”

Had Pritzker, who is Jewish, opted into the program as other governors have, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has, residents of the state could donate to scholarship granting organizations in Illinois, which would benefit students in the state. Given that the governor opted not to join the program, Illinois residents can donate to scholarship granters in other states.

“The money will leave Illinois and won’t come back to our children,” Matanky told JNS.

Menachem Kirshner, a rabbi and acting head of school at Arie Crown Hebrew Day School, an Orthodox, kindergarten to eighth grade institution in Skokie, Ill., told JNS that “while we respect that the governor has so many factors that he takes into his decisions, in this case we are very saddened by his apparent lack of foresight.”

“Looking at the rest of our country, where most states support choice for all students, and even Democratic governors seem to appreciate the value of this opportunity, Illinois continues to fall far behind as it chooses politics over its families and students,” he said.

Elisa Zehnwirth, principal of North Shore Torah Academy, a private school that operates from prekindergarten to eighth grade in Buffalo Grove, Ill., told JNS that she is “just lost” trying to understand why the state would lose money for public education from donors being able to fund private education.

The tax credit program, which is part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed last year, allows residents to receive a tax credit up to $1,700, or $3,400 per couple, for contributing to eligible charities that provide K-12 scholarships if the state opts into the program. States have until Jan. 1 to opt in to be eligible.

Pritzker stated that “at a time when public school education needs investments more than ever, we should not siphon money from public schools for private education—especially as the Trump administration’s policies decimate education.”

“We have a responsibility to do right by all of our students,” he said. “Taxpayer funding should not subsidize donations to private schools that could discriminate based on religion, sexual orientation or other characteristics.”

He added that U.S. President Donald Trump “created this voucher program to lure states into allowing individual donors to benefit from contributions to Scholarship Granting Organizations.”

“I don’t understand why the money can’t follow each child wherever it is that they’re going,” Zehnwirth, of North Shore Torah Academy, told JNS.

She added that the program seems like a “very easy way” to help families with children in private school.

Agudath Israel of Illinois, which has lobbied for the program, told JNS that it is “profoundly disappointed” by the governor’s announcement.

“This decision is a costly and avoidable setback for children across Illinois, shutting them out of a major new source of educational assistance without saving the state a dollar,” Agudah said.

Agudah noted that Pritzker “previously stated that he would not oppose a state tax credit scholarship program if the federal government shouldered some of the cost.”

“His administration later stated this program would be evaluated based ‘on affordability for working families and what best supports Illinois students, families and public schools,’” Agudah stated. “The scholarship costs are now federal and would clearly ease educational expenses for all families and bring substantial new support to public school students.”

Rabbi Shlomo Soroka, director of government affairs at Agudah of Illinois, told JNS that the nonprofit “addressed every question and concern” that Pritzker shared with it.

“The governor said he was open to a program funded by Washington. Washington is covering the full cost,” Soroka told JNS.

“He asked how public school students could benefit, and we showed him,” he added.