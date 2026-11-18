The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned six individuals and entities it accused of supporting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon.

Among them was the Wa Ta’awanu Association, a Hezbollah-linked charity accused of using humanitarian services as cover for the terrorist group. Its founder was also sanctioned.

Treasury also targeted brothers Hassan and Ibrahim Khechen and two companies Hassan controls in Lebanon and Turkey. Treasury said the brothers belong to a gold-and-cash smuggling network, run by Hezbollah and Iran’s Quds Force, that moved funds from Iran to Lebanon.

The measures are part of “Operation Economic Outcast” against the Islamic Republic.