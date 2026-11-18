Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Amnesty International’s reported plans to honor Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on Palestinian rights, with its Ambassador of Conscience Award, accusing the organization of abandoning its moral principles.

“Albanese is an antisemite and deranged conspiracy theorist who has faced calls from across the world for her dismissal,” the ministry wrote on X. “An organisation that once claimed to be a moral conscience has now lost its own,” it added, concluding: “Albanese and Amnesty. Two of a kind.”