U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview published Tuesday that the war against Iran is funded through roughly the end of January, while describing regime change in Tehran as “probably doable” but not his objective.

“Up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded,” Trump told the New York Post in the Oval Office interview.

Trump says Iran war 'funded' through January and addresses Israel's goal of Tehran regime change https://t.co/OCP7idda2t pic.twitter.com/yw4olNSyA4 — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2026

Trump warned that congressional Democrats would squander what he described as an American victory if they halted the campaign. Democrats are set to take control of Congress in January.

“They’ll take a total win and make it a loss,” he said. “We can put that war to bed anytime we want.”

Asked about ending the Islamic Republic, which the Post described as Israel’s goal, Trump called it “probably doable,” but said his priority remained preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me,” he said.

Trump also dismissed Iran’s announcement that it would sue the United States for compensation over an airstrike on a school that, according to the Post, killed dozens of pupils and teachers.

“Well, I want compensation for the people that they’ve killed,” he said, accusing the Iranian regime of killing Americans over many years.

“This war started in 1979,” Trump added. “I didn’t start it, but I was the only president that was willing to go and do it.”