London police arrest 20 at anti-Israel march, including one who performed Nazi salute

The Metropolitan Police in London arrested 20 people during a Palestine Coalition march on Saturday for offenses, including damaging the Battle of Britain memorial and assaulting police officers, the department stated.

Met Police officers set conditions for the march, restricting the route and time frame, and said they would arrest anyone who refused to remove a face covering when asked.

Of seven people arrested for breaching those conditions, two were arrested “for also refusing to remove their face coverings when asked by police,” the Met said.

Six were arrested for “criminal damage after climbing the Battle of Britain memorial,” the Met stated.

The department also arrested two people for “displaying placards supporting proscribed organization Palestine Action,” one for assault on police, one for breach of the peace, one for “threats to kill in relation to an incident on Oct. 1” and two for Section 5 Public Order offenses.

One of the latter was “racially aggravated, after a woman was seen earlier in the day making a Nazi salute,” the department said.