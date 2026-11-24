Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it had thwarted a terrorist bombing targeting Jewish worshippers in the southern city of Kislovodsk on Nov. 19.

According to the FSB, the suspect, a Russian citizen born in 2004, was acting under the direction of an unspecified foreign terrorist organization. The agency said the suspect confessed during questioning and revealed that he intended to travel to Syria after the attack to join “illegal armed groups.”

The suspect had adopted a radical ideology and, at the direction of a “foreign handler,” pledged allegiance to the leader of the terror group, the FSB said. As part of preparations for the attack, he allegedly scouted the area, determined when the largest number of people would be present and built an explosive device.

He was arrested on his way to the site while carrying a 3.5-kilogram (7.7-pound) homemade bomb, according to the security agency. Components for making explosives were seized from his home, along with communication devices containing correspondence and instructions from a representative of the terrorist organization.

In June, the FSB thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting a Jewish religious institution in the Yaroslavl region, detaining a Russian citizen linked to a banned international terrorist organization.

The suspect had been in contact online with a handler based in Syria and was acting under that individual’s direction, according to the FSB statement. Authorities said the man acquired materials to produce fire bombs and conducted surveillance of the intended target, including photographing the site.

According to the agency, the suspect planned to carry out an attack using improvised incendiary devices and then travel to Syria to join the terrorist organization.