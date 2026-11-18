Sa’ar discusses Ukraine war, bilateral ties with Bulgarian counterpart
(Nov. 18, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Wednesday that he spoke with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova about strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as the situation in the Black Sea, the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s political situation following the election.
“I look forward to continuing to strengthen the close friendship between Israel and Bulgaria,” Sa’ar wrote on X.
I spoke with Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister, @vpetrova_mfa.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 18, 2026
We discussed ways to strengthen ties and cooperation between Israel and Bulgaria, as well as the situation in the Black Sea, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the political situation in Israel following the… pic.twitter.com/QqfNBKO2Hy