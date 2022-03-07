(March 7, 2022 / JNS) Pro-Israel America (PIA) and the Pro-Israel America PAC announced on Monday that it endorsed eight new candidates in the 2022 primary, including at least three where opposing candidates have taken anti-Israel positions.
In a news release, the organization stated that it will throw its support behind Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District. Tlaib has a leader in the progressive “Squad” standing against Israel on key votes in the U.S. House of Representatives.
PIA executive director Jeff Mendelsohn, in a news release, called Winfrey’s primary a key race based on its competitiveness.
He also named two other candidates who are facing opponents with anti-Israel records, including Rep. Steve Irwin (D-Pa.) and Democratic Kentucky State Sen. Morgan McGarvey, who are both facing challengers aligned with the anti-Israel Justice Democrats organization.
“We will continue to bring the power of the pro-Israel grassroots community to help these fresh candidates and proven leaders in Congress who support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship fight and win in their competitive races,” Mendelsohn said in a release.
Other endorsements include Reps. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Reps. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) and Chicago Alderman Gilbert Villegas (D-Ill.).
Villegas’s race for Illinois’s open 3rd Congressional District seat is also considered a significant competitive primary.
Support
Jewish News Syndicate
With geographic, political and social divides growing wider, high-quality reporting and informed analysis are more important than ever to keep people connected.
Our ability to cover the most important issues in Israel and throughout the Jewish world—without the standard media bias—depends on the support of committed readers.
If you appreciate the value of our news service and recognize how JNS stands out among the competition, please click on the link and make a one-time or monthly contribution.
We appreciate your support.