The Israel Innovation Fund (TIFF) headquarters in Tel Aviv burned down overnight on Sunday in what officials believe was an electrical fire, a release by the fund said.

The home of TIFF CEO Adam Scott Bellos, who lived above the office, was also destroyed. Bellos said he barely got out alive.

The fire reportedly started around 2:30 a.m. Bellos woke up from the sounds of the popping noises and the smell of smoke. When he went downstairs to the TIFF office, he saw an electric box engulfed in flames that were spreading throughout the room. He rescued his dog, Momo, and left the facility to call firefighters. He said that he stood on the sidewalk and saw the building go up in flames.

According to the release, “every single item on the property was completely burnt and destroyed, along with Bellos’s personal belongings.” They included items ranging from family heirlooms dating back generations, Zionist artwork and TIFF paperwork.

The Israeli Fire Department and Israel Police said initial reports indicate an old and faulty electric box may have been responsible. The investigation remains ongoing.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate

by email and never miss

our top stories

Bellos is the host of the JNS “Wine with Adam” show and runs “Wine on the Vine” programs for young Israelis throughout the country.

TIFF has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild the facility.