Israel says Gaza aid deliveries are significantly exceeding international benchmarks

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Thursday released a report concluding that aid deliveries to Gaza “significantly exceeded” international standards in the nine months after the Oct. 10, 2025, truce.

The report—published by the ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit and based on Israel Defense Forces data, figures from the United Nations and international NGOs, open-source reports and humanitarian research—covers food security, water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as healthcare conditions since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

According to COGAT, roughly 1.78 million metric tons of food entered Gaza between the start of the ceasefire and June 7, 2026, roughly three times the food requirements defined by the U.N. World Food Programme.

The report said that even excluding commercial imports and counting only aid shipments, food deliveries exceeded humanitarian requirements.

COGAT also said food prices in the enclave fell by about 72% between September 2025 and May 2026, with sharp declines recorded in the cost of staples including flour, rice, lentils, vegetables and eggs.

It attributed the lower prices to increased food availability, while saying the market price was still influenced by Hamas terrorists levying taxes and exerting control over distribution channels.

The report said more than 70,000 cubic meters of water are supplied to Gaza daily through pipelines, desalination facilities and other infrastructure, exceeding humanitarian standards. It added that Jerusalem continues to coordinate with international organizations on water and sanitation projects.

In the healthcare sector, COGAT said more than 18,000 metric tons of medications and supplies entered Gaza during the ceasefire, while hospital bed capacity increased by more than 55%. It noted that the IDF does not impose quantitative import restrictions on medicines, though some dual-use items remain subject to security screening.

COGAT chief Maj.-Gen. Yoram Halevi said the report was intended to counter Hamas’s efforts to “distort the humanitarian picture in the Gaza Strip.”

“The data are clear and leave no room for doubt: throughout the ceasefire, humanitarian stability was maintained in the Gaza Strip, and the volume of aid entering the territory significantly exceeded humanitarian requirements,” Halevi stated. “Anyone who ignores these facts is amplifying Hamas propaganda, which exploits the humanitarian space for its military and governing purposes.”

Earlier this week, Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused Hamas of diverting billions of dollars in funds raised for Gaza, citing remarks by an adviser to Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas.

“Billions raised for Gaza. Billions pocketed by Hamas. Even the Palestinian Authority admits it,” the ministry wrote in a post on X.

The ministry cited June 4 remarks by Mahmoud al-Habbash, Abbas’s adviser on religious and Islamic affairs.

“Funds were collected through Hamas, its representatives and its leaders, and through Arab and Islamic elements who handed them over to Hamas,” al-Habbash said in an interview, which was translated by the Palestinian Media Watch NGO.

“All these funds and the millions were collected and disappeared, evaporated, because they were collected through partisan and factional elements,” al-Habbash said. “They disappeared.”

Israel has long accused Hamas of diverting humanitarian aid and other resources. The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) previously estimated that the terror group siphons off at least 60% of goods entering Gaza.