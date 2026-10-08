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Jewish homes damaged, elderly left fearful of winter as Russian attacks hit Ukraine

The attacks also damaged the city’s gas network, leaving more than 18,000 residents without fuel.

World Jewish Relief
Russian strikes damage a Jewish home in Pryluky, a city and municipality located on the Udai River in Chernihiv Oblast in north-central Ukraine, Oct. 6-7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of World Jewish Relief USA.
Russian strikes damage a Jewish home in Pryluky, a city and municipality located on the Udai River in Chernihiv Oblast in north-central Ukraine, Oct. 6-7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of World Jewish Relief USA.
(Oct. 8, 2026 / World Jewish Relief)

Jewish community members supported by the global humanitarian organization World Jewish Relief are facing damaged homes, power outages and growing fears for winter following Russian missile and drone attacks overnight on Oct. 6-7.

A missile struck a five-story residential building in Pryluky, in Chernihiv Oblast in north-central Ukraine, killing a reported 22 people, including five children, and injuring 54. In Kyiv, two civilians were killed in the overnight bombardment, while emergency power outages have deepened fears about heating and running water as winter approaches.

World Jewish Relief’s local partner, Hesed Esther, confirmed that two Jewish clients’ apartments were badly damaged, although both clients survived. The attacks also damaged the city’s gas network, leaving more than 18,000 residents temporarily without fuel, while strikes on Kremenchuk killed at least two people and damaged hundreds of apartments.

Russian strikes damage a Jewish home in Pryluky, a city and municipality located on the Udai River in Chernihiv Oblast in north-central Ukraine, Oct. 6-7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of World Jewish Relief USA.
Russian strikes damage a Jewish home in Pryluky, a city and municipality located on the Udai River in Chernihiv Oblast in north-central Ukraine, Oct. 6-7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of World Jewish Relief USA.

It also reported that two Jewish clients’ apartments in Pryluky were badly damaged, although both clients survived. Among them was Igor Borisovich Krupitsky, 73, who is bedridden following a stroke. The blast blew out his windows and front door, but he escaped injury because his bed was away from the window.

Others included Lyudmila Petukhova, 62, and her husband Pavel, 61, who fled their apartment in an adjoining section of the building hit by the missile.

She said that “we ran out of the building in our nightclothes. We didn’t even have time to grab the bag containing our documents. Now we’re waiting to be allowed back in so we can find anything that has survived and, most importantly, retrieve our documents. We now have to work out where to live. … Friends have taken us in for the time being. We cannot afford to rent an apartment. Our pensions are very small.”

In Kyiv, World Jewish Relief’s partners continue to provide meals and support to elderly Jewish community members.

Julia Goldenberg, director of its partner organization 2U, said: “Russians want citizens of Kyiv to stay without electricity, warm water, and centralized heating as the winter is on the way. Yesterday, we delivered and distributed hot meals for elderly, lonely and impoverished Jewish community members. People came to us completely exhausted after the night filled with explosions and danger. All of them have no idea what to expect from the coming winter and how they will survive.”

Executive director of World Jewish Relief USA David Weisberg said: “Our hearts break each day for our extended family in Ukraine, including many older adults, bravely living through almost five years of sleepless, often cold nights and worrisome days in a war not of their choosing. While our entire Jewish community cannot be there with them in person, we can nevertheless hold them with compassion and support in this time of unimaginable need.”

Click here to see how the organization is raising funds to make vital repairs to homes in Ukraine.

World Jewish Relief
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World Jewish Relief World Jewish Relief
World Jewish Relief was founded in 1933 to support Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe. Since then, we have been providing life-saving and life-changing action to those in crisis.
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