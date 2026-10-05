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Sarah Rogers joins AFHU as Southeast region executive director

AFHU also promotes Alana Menitoff to the position of philanthropy officer for the Southeast region.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
Hebrew University
Hebrew University. Credit: Courtesy of American Friends of the Hebrew University.
(Oct. 5, 2026 / American Friends of the Hebrew University)

American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is pleased to announce that Sarah Rogers has been named the new AFHU Southeast region executive director.

“Sarah is a highly experienced and successful development professional in South Florida who will be a significant addition to our AFHU fundraising team,” says AFHU chief executive officer Joshua Rednik. “We believe her capabilities and connections will expand interest in and awareness about Hebrew University in the region.”

In her new role, Rogers will work closely with current donors as well as cultivate and engage new philanthropic support for the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s students, faculty, research and initiatives.

Sarah Rogers. Credit: Courtesy of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Sarah Rogers joins American Friends of the Hebrew University as Southeast region executive director. Credit: Courtesy of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Before joining AFHU, Rogers served as executive vice president of development for the Southern region of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, where she reestablished the center’s regional footprint across the southern United States and spearheaded the regional launch and expansion of key initiatives.

Previously, Rogers spent 13 years at the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, most recently serving as senior vice president of development. In that role, Rogers led the development team and drove substantial philanthropic growth while strengthening donor engagement and expanding support for the federation’s priorities.

Alana Menitoff promoted to philanthropy officer, Southeast region

In addition to Rogers’s appointment, Alana Menitoff has been promoted to philanthropy officer for the AFHU Southeast region. Menitoff joined AFHU more than two years ago as a development assistant, progressed to philanthropy associate and has now moved into a fundraising role focused on cultivating donor relationships and advancing philanthropic support throughout the Southeast region.

Alana Menitoff
Alana Menitoff promoted to Philanthropy Officer at American Friends of the Hebrew University Southeast Region. Credit: Courtesy of

Prior to joining AFHU, Menitoff spent 10 years at Temple Beth Am in Margate, Fla., where she held positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in several years as program director.

Menitoff has a longstanding connection to Hebrew University, having participated in three summer sessions at the Rothberg International School. She earned a B.A. in comparative literature from Barnard College of Columbia University in 2004.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of the Hebrew University American Friends of the Hebrew University
About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem: Israel's premier institution of higher learning and a beacon for visionary minds who challenge convention and shape the future, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has pursued excellence in research, education and innovation for over a century. Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, who entrusted his intellectual legacy to the university, HU is dedicated to advancing knowledge, cultivating leadership and promoting diversity. Home to more than 25,000 students from 90 countries, the Hebrew University drives much of Israel’s civilian scientific research and the commercialization of technologies through Yissum, its tech transfer company. Faculty and alumni have earned 10 Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards and a Fields Medal. For more information about Hebrew University's academic programs, research, and achievements, visit: http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

About American Friends of the Hebrew University: American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. For the past century, the organization’s activities have supported scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, created scholarships, funded new facilities and assisted the university’s efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, visit: http://www.afhu.org.

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