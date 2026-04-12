KBR Digital announces ‘1000 Days in Gaza,’ launching on Israel’s 78th Independence Day

KBR Digital has announced the upcoming publication of 1000 Days in Gaza, a new work by author, publisher and KBR Digital owner Noga Sklar. The official launch is scheduled for April 21, coinciding with the 78th anniversary of the independence of the State of Israel.

The book is the result of an 843-day project that began in the hours following Oct. 7. Sklar describes the work as a chronicle of the period, capturing the unfolding conflict and the subsequent surge of national resolve in Israel. The release follows a milestone: the return of the last hostage, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, and the darkening of the symbolic clock at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

Noga Sklar, author. Credit: Courtesy of KBR Digital Publishers LLC.

“After almost 900 days dedicated to describing the historical facts and the public reaction to them, we have delivered on our promise to document this era,” Sklar says. “The book is intended to serve as a report of Israel’s strength and Jewish resilience.”

1000 Days in Gaza aims to capture the Israeli experience through 326 pages of reaction, pain and hope. Sklar says the narrative aims to provide a perspective on the rise of global antisemitism and the resilience of a nation under fire.

The publication is available for preorder in Kindle format on Amazon (click here). KBR Digital says the work invites readers to engage with the historical narrative of the region during a pivotal moment.