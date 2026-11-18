The World Jewish Congress (WJC) announced that Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE, chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, has been elected as senior vice president on its executive committee following the recommendation of WJC president Ronald S. Lauder.

In this capacity, Mirvis will play a leading role in the WJC’s global activities, including engagement with world leaders, combating antisemitism, strengthening relations with Jewish communities worldwide and advancing interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

“We are honored to welcome Chief Rabbi Mirvis to the leadership of the World Jewish Congress,” said Lauder.

“His moral leadership, wisdom and longstanding commitment to Jewish life have earned him great respect across religious and national boundaries,” he continued. “His experience and guidance will be invaluable as we work to strengthen Jewish communities and advance our shared interests around the world.”

The rabbi said, “I have long admired the historic achievements of the World Jewish Congress, and it is a tremendous privilege to join this distinguished organization. I look forward to working alongside its leadership and representatives of Jewish communities worldwide to strengthen Jewish life, deepen interfaith understanding and address the challenges facing our people.”

Mirvis serves as chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, a post he has held since 2013. A principled leader who has broken new ground in many fields, he has been a prominent voice in Jewish leadership, interfaith relations and the fight against antisemitism.