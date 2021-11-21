More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Gantz’s cleaner planned to charge Iranian hackers $7,000 to spy on him

Omri Goren had 14 prior convictions, including for armed robbery, yet was allowed access to Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s home.

Nov. 21, 2021
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaking at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, April 22, 2021. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaking at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, April 22, 2021. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Omri Goren, a cleaner formerly employed at the home of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, charged Iranian hackers just $7,000 to spy on him.

Goren, 37, told the Iranian-affiliated hacker group Black Shadow that he would install a “worm” on Gantz’s computer. After a representative of the group expressed doubt regarding Goren’s access to the defense minister, the cleaner photographed Gantz’s desk, his computers, his telephone, some packaging on which the computer’s IP address appeared, and Gantz’s city tax bill.

Goren and his wife are the owners of a cleaning services company. Some of their other clients have reported that the couple were clearly in financial distress.

The would-be espionage comprises a failure on the part of the Shin Bet, whose agents apparently did not conduct a background check on the Gorens. Omri Goren has 14 prior convictions, on charges including armed robbery, breaking and entering and theft.

The Shin Bet has accepted responsibility for the incident, emphasizing that there had been no harm to Israel’s national security. The agency said it was drawing immediate conclusions, although it was not clear whether any individuals involved would be held personally accountable.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin