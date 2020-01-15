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At the United Nations, Israel and Russia to jointly mark liberation of Auschwitz

Russian veterans and survivors of infamous Nazi concentration camp will attend a historic event at U.N. headquarters in New York • Danon: “This is the hour for cooperation” between Israel and Russia.

Jan. 15, 2020
Russian-Israeli World War II veterans take part in the Veterans Day parade in Jerusalem in honor of the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany, May 14, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Russian-Israeli World War II veterans take part in the Veterans Day parade in Jerusalem in honor of the Allies’ victory over Nazi Germany, May 14, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

In recent months, Israel and Russia have been forging a unique partnership at the United Nations.

Amid the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon and his Russian counterpart, Vasily Nebenzya, decided to join forces and convene a historic event to mark the liberation of the notorious Nazi death camp, to be held next week at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The event will be attended by Auschwitz survivors and Russian veterans who took part in the Soviet military campaign to liberate the camp.

Also attending will be U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, other senior U.N. officials, ambassadors from across the globe, and representatives from pro-Israel organizations.

Danon and Nebenzya will also inaugurate a photography exhibit about the Auschwitz liberation.

“Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz by the Allied forces, we will commemorate that historic event in the place where the decision was made that paved the path to the establishment of the Jewish state. This is the hour for cooperation” between Israel and Russia, noted Danon.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

United Nations
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