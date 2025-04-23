30 years of deception: How Palestinians can find hope and leadership

( April 23, 2025 / JNS)

Is the Palestinian Authority on the verge of collapse?

In this hard-hitting episode of “Our Middle East,” Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Abu Toameh, senior fellow at JCFA and the Gatestone Institute, address the inner workings of the Palestinian Authority and its growing instability—an issue with direct implications for Israel, the Arab world and global security.

As P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas, at age 89, attempts to appoint a vice president for the first time, Western diplomats hope for reform. Rather than signaling democratic progress, Abbas’s move appears to be another deceptive tactic meant to pacify international donors while entrenching corrupt, authoritarian control.

Abu Toameh draws on decades of reporting to expose how the PLO, Fatah party and P.A. leadership have become indistinguishable from Hamas in rhetoric and ideology, leaving little hope for peace or reform.

Topics explored:

Abbas’s power games and false promises of reform



The Palestinian Authority’s use of “double talk” to mislead the West



Growing disillusionment and suppression within Palestinian society



Economic mafia-style control in the West Bank



Why Palestinians envy Israel’s democracy



The urgent need for deradicalization and new leadership



Why the PA should face “maximum pressure”

