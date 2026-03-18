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Ariel Bolstein

Ariel Bolstein is the founder of the Israel-advocacy organization Faces of Israel.

Ballot boxes at a Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, prior to being shipped to polling stations across Israel, March 25, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
Let Israelis overseas vote
Doing so would have a welcome and practical impact on the outcome of Knesset elections.
Mar. 25, 2021
Ariel Bolstein
The ballots of soldiers and absentee voters are counted the day after national elections, on April 10, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
The Russian vote will decide Israel’s September election
Jun. 2, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
Russian immigrants attend an event marking the 25th anniversary of the great Russian aliyah to Israel from the former Soviet Union at the Jerusalem Convention Center on Dec. 24, 2015. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Likud is paying the price for ignoring Lieberman’s electorate
May. 28, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: Gary Knight/Flickr.
Opinion
What do we do about Jeremy Corbyn?
Israel should signal that if Corbyn becomes prime minister of Britain, it will downgrade diplomatic ties with the United Kingdom.
May. 14, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaking at a J Street National Conference in Washington. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Sanders slanders Israel ... again
The term “racist,” which the Vermont senator applied to Israel by an irresponsible flap of the tongue, will inevitably take root in the public consciousness. That’s how propaganda works. Sanders knows that well.
Apr. 24, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
Knesset member Ahmad Tibi, June 19, 2018. Photo by Roy Alima/Flash90.
Opinion
Will the center-left and Arab parties form bloc to stop Netanyahu?
The negotiations surrounding the creation of such a bloc are already unfolding before us, with each side marking their position and drafting their conditions for a future alliance.
Mar. 12, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid of the Blue and White Party make a joint a statement in Tel Aviv on Feb. 21, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
Leftists in disguise
Ever since entering the race, former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz’s approach has been to blur the distinction between right and left.
Feb. 26, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
Ayman Odeh
Opinion
The left is right about unity
The Palestinian Authority has its finger in the pie, and emissaries of Mahmoud Abbas are openly working to keep the Arab parties united.
Feb. 20, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
Knesset member Tzipi Livni attends a Conference of Israel Hofsheet organization at Kibbutz Nahsholim on Jan. 4, 2019. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
What does the left hope to achieve?
The Zionist left, if one can still call it that, does not present any alternative values to those it has lost.
Jan. 22, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. Credit: World Economic Forum.
Opinion
The end is no different from the beginning
Mahmoud Abbas was a loyal follower of former PLO leader Yasser Arafat, in every sense. Like Arafat, Abbas’s relations with Israel stemmed from his own inner anti-Semitism.
Jan. 15, 2019
Ariel Bolstein
A picture taken from the Israeli side depicts smoke rising near the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights during fights between the rebels and the Syrian army, June 25, 2017. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Opinion
US changes course on Golan
During the annual vote on a resolution calling on Israel to return the Golan Heights to Syria, the United States, for the first time ever, voted against it.
Nov. 21, 2018
Ariel Bolstein
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